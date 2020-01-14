Heat Check: Jerome Hunter earned his minutes in win over Ohio State
Redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter tied a season-high 19 minutes on the floor in Indiana's 66-54 victory over Ohio State on Saturday. His defensive play and offensive decision making played a big role for the Hoosiers, one that wouldn't show up on the stat sheet.
Against Ohio State, Indiana's forwards kept constant pressure on the likes of Kaleb Wesson and Kyle Young in the post, allowing just 16 points in the paint during the team's victory Saturday.
Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis and redshirt junior Joey Brunk each got into foul trouble, which hoisted more responsibility on junior Justin Smith's versatility. In Smith's place came redshirt freshman Jerome Hunter, who posted five points in the Hoosiers' 66-54 win.
His contributions didn't fill the stat sheet, but they were enough to give Indiana head coach Archie Miller confidence while Hunter shouldered the most game action since the team's second game of the season.
"Jerome Hunter played the best game of his college career," Miller said after the game Saturday. "He gave the best minutes all season long at that wing position I think that we've had that was able to give Justin a break, move Justin alongside with two bigs with foul trouble."
Hunter posted a +5 box plus/minus by the end of the game and was on the court for the closing minutes against the Buckeyes.
