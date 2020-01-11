News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 06:25:56 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 11

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosier Intel: Trio of defensive ends to visit Indiana in January

Hoosier Intel: January 10

Before The Tip: Ohio State

Heat Check: Devonte Green struggles in narrow victory over Northwestern

KenPom Preview: Ohio State

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Ohio State

CrimsonCast, Ep. 654: Trouble brewing

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IN ‘SCARY’ BIG TEN, HOOSIERS NEED EACH OTHER -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 66, NORTHWESTERN 62 -- Hoosier Sports Report

What To Watch For: Indiana, Ohio State both looking to get back on track -- The Hoosier Network

What to Expect: Ohio State -- Inside The Hall

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}