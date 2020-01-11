The Hoosier Daily: January 11
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Intel: Trio of defensive ends to visit Indiana in January
Heat Check: Devonte Green struggles in narrow victory over Northwestern
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Ohio State
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Also, #IUFB running backs coach @MHart2032 will be elevated to associate head coach, while receivers coach @heard88 will serve as co-offensive coordinator.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 10, 2020
"We feel so fortunate & blessed to be here."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 11, 2020
🎥 @IUCoachSheridan's first interview as OC. pic.twitter.com/mQ4d4uDxqI
Interesting answer from Archie Miller when he was asked what lessons he hoped were learned after the Northwestern game Wednesday. #iubb pic.twitter.com/OgZqVxdXmR— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 10, 2020
Big news ahead of tomorrow's game. Kyle Young has been a crucial piece to this Ohio State team. #iubb https://t.co/KnWq8DLcv9— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 10, 2020
My @getoneword for 2020 is RELENTLESS!!!— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) January 11, 2020
My goal is to lead my family and lead the Hoosiers each day with:
- Relentless Passion
- Relentless Focus
- Relentless Faith
James 5:16 “...the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” #LEO #RELENTLESS
#iubb is a 1.5-point dog vs. OSU, o/u 135. Pomeroy puts it at 3 & gives the Hoosiers a 39% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) January 11, 2020
Headlines
IN ‘SCARY’ BIG TEN, HOOSIERS NEED EACH OTHER -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 66, NORTHWESTERN 62 -- Hoosier Sports Report
What To Watch For: Indiana, Ohio State both looking to get back on track -- The Hoosier Network
What to Expect: Ohio State -- Inside The Hall
