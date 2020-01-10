News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 19:08:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kenpom Preview: Ohio State

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

Fresh off a nail-biting victory against Northwestern, the Indiana Hoosiers will return to action on Saturday as they host the 11th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington coming off their worst stretch of the season, as they have dropped their last three contests coming into this one.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana will have the opportunity to acquire their second marquee victory of the season when they host Ohio State on Saturday. (Tommy Gilligan USA Today)
Indiana will have the opportunity to acquire their second marquee victory of the season when they host Ohio State on Saturday. (Tommy Gilligan USA Today)

Offensive Efficiency

The Ohio State offense has been explosive this season, as the Buckeyes find themselves ranked 14th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency rating according to Kenpom.

One of the Buckeyes biggest strengths has been their ability to shoot the ball, as they are converting on 38.0% of their attempts from behind the arc (24th in the nation) along with an effective field goal percentage of 54.1%, good for 27th nationally.

The Buckeyes also have a respectable percentage when they step inside the arc, as they are converting on 52.0% of their two-point attempts, however, two-point field goals are a small portion of the Buckeyes offense. Ohio State has scored just 43.9% of their points on the year on two-point field goals, which would be the 26th smallest percentage in the country.

Keeping Ohio State off the offensive glass will be another major challenge for the Hoosiers, as the Buckeyes possess an offensive rebounding percentage of 33.6% on the season.

Putting a body on Kaleb Wesson, the 6’9 270 pound forward for the Buckeyes, will be vital to limiting Ohio State’s second chance opportunities.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}