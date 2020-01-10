Kenpom Preview: Ohio State
Fresh off a nail-biting victory against Northwestern, the Indiana Hoosiers will return to action on Saturday as they host the 11th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington coming off their worst stretch of the season, as they have dropped their last three contests coming into this one.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Offensive Efficiency
The Ohio State offense has been explosive this season, as the Buckeyes find themselves ranked 14th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency rating according to Kenpom.
One of the Buckeyes biggest strengths has been their ability to shoot the ball, as they are converting on 38.0% of their attempts from behind the arc (24th in the nation) along with an effective field goal percentage of 54.1%, good for 27th nationally.
The Buckeyes also have a respectable percentage when they step inside the arc, as they are converting on 52.0% of their two-point attempts, however, two-point field goals are a small portion of the Buckeyes offense. Ohio State has scored just 43.9% of their points on the year on two-point field goals, which would be the 26th smallest percentage in the country.
Keeping Ohio State off the offensive glass will be another major challenge for the Hoosiers, as the Buckeyes possess an offensive rebounding percentage of 33.6% on the season.
Putting a body on Kaleb Wesson, the 6’9 270 pound forward for the Buckeyes, will be vital to limiting Ohio State’s second chance opportunities.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news