The Ohio State offense has been explosive this season, as the Buckeyes find themselves ranked 14th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency rating according to Kenpom.

One of the Buckeyes biggest strengths has been their ability to shoot the ball, as they are converting on 38.0% of their attempts from behind the arc (24th in the nation) along with an effective field goal percentage of 54.1%, good for 27th nationally.

The Buckeyes also have a respectable percentage when they step inside the arc, as they are converting on 52.0% of their two-point attempts, however, two-point field goals are a small portion of the Buckeyes offense. Ohio State has scored just 43.9% of their points on the year on two-point field goals, which would be the 26th smallest percentage in the country.

Keeping Ohio State off the offensive glass will be another major challenge for the Hoosiers, as the Buckeyes possess an offensive rebounding percentage of 33.6% on the season.

Putting a body on Kaleb Wesson, the 6’9 270 pound forward for the Buckeyes, will be vital to limiting Ohio State’s second chance opportunities.