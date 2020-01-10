WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Ohio State
Indiana head coach Archie Miller and forward Joey Brunk and guard Rob Phinisee spoke with the media in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday afternoon to preview the Hoosiers' matchup against No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday in Bloomington.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Players
