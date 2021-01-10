TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 10th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Your morning reminder that @grace_berger34 is the only Division 1 @ncaawbb player that has recorded 2️⃣ triple-doubles in the 2020-21 season. The latest came from @IndianaWBB 's win over Penn State. pic.twitter.com/N014XFjrL1

Leal, Hunter look to spark bench again for IU against Nebraska-- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry

IU freshman Anthony Leal 'works his behind off' to get ahead-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.