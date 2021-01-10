TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 10th

The Hoosier Daily: January 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Wisconsin
2020 Season in Review: Indiana running backs
WATCH: Jerome Hunter discusses his development, role moving forward
New lineup involving Leal and Hunter prompts intrigue against Wisconsin
Tweets of the Day
ONCE A HOOSIER ALWAYS A HOOSIER 🤞🏽🤍❤️🤍❤️#LEO pic.twitter.com/YNQWZ4L0zl— Whop Philyor™ (@SuperstarWhop) January 9, 2021
Your morning reminder that @grace_berger34 is the only Division 1 @ncaawbb player that has recorded 2️⃣ triple-doubles in the 2020-21 season.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 9, 2021
The latest came from @IndianaWBB's win over Penn State. pic.twitter.com/N014XFjrL1
Back in our house.#iuwbb | #DoTheWork https://t.co/Pd7p81VxeQ pic.twitter.com/aOqTfm8xno— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 9, 2021
RAISE UP VIC 😤 pic.twitter.com/eYog9e7ZLi— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 10, 2021
💪💪💪 @kschwarb12 #ProIU https://t.co/KGju3NnVsr— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) January 9, 2021
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 10, 2021
🏀 @VicOladipo (#AlwaysGame): 16 pts, 6 rebs, 4 asts
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 13 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts
🏀 @RoJoJr (Parma Basket🇷🇺): 6 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Ready for battle.#IUWR #GoIU pic.twitter.com/e6ofLOy5uG— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 10, 2021
Headlines
IU freshman Anthony Leal 'works his behind off' to get ahead-- Indy Star
IU’S PHILYOR DECLARES FOR NFL DRAFT-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
Leal, Hunter look to spark bench again for IU against Nebraska-- The Herald Bulletin
No. 19 Indiana Hosts Wisconsin On Sunday Afternoon-- IU Athletics
NOTES: #iubb Visits Nebraska on Sunday Evening-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.