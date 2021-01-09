TheHoosier - Whop Philyor headed to NFL

The Tampa native announced on Twitter, he will be pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL on Saturday. The announcement came one day after teammate and fellow wide receiver Ty Fryfogle announced he was coming back to Indiana for the 2021 season.

After a record setting performance in the Outback Bowl, Indiana senior wide receiver Whop Philyor has announced his intentions for 2021.

In a Tweet, Indiana head coach Tom Allen tweeted he was excited for Philyor.

"I am so excited to see you Chase Your Dream of playing in the NFL!!! THANK YOU for All that you gave to our program!!! Love You!!! #LEO #CHASE," Allen tweeted.

In the Outback Bowl, Philyor reeled in 18 catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns in a 26-20 loss to Ole Miss. The receptions were an Outback Bowl record, a Big Ten bowl record and was an Indiana school record for most receptions in a game. Also, it marked the second time on the season he went for double digit receptions, as he caught 11 passes for 79 yards against Michigan in 2020.

The Tampa Plant High School product finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.

Philyor is the first Indiana senior from this season to officially announce he is moving on.

In 2019, he caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, becoming the seventh Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards. He recorded three double-digit reception games, an IU single-season record, and he was one of 10 FBS players with a trio of contests with 10-or-more catches.