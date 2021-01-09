New lineup involving Leal and Hunter prompts intrigue against Wisconsin
The modern game of basketball consists of shooting, shooting, and more shooting. The idea is that shooting maximizes floor spacing, opening up the lane for less contested drives to the rim. The San Antonio Spurs started the movement and the Golden State Warriors perfected it. Being the copycat sport that it is, basketball as a sport began to mimic this way of playing offense.
Archie Miller, however, has yet to embrace this modern style. In the previous two seasons, Miller played a maximum of three shooters on the court at one time and operated with two big men in the paint. That is, until the 1:48 mark of the second half in Thursday’s battle against Wisconsin.
In crunch time of the Wisconsin game, Miller elected to play a lineup consisting of Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Anthony Leal, Jerome Hunter, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The results were quite intriguing.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
