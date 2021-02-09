 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 9th
The Hoosier Daily: February 9th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Three & Out: Three things about Indiana's schedule

Big Ten: Winners and losers from the 2021 recruiting cycle

Amid inconsistency, Race Thompson is a rock for Indiana

Deland McCullough returning to IU as associate head coach and RB coach

Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Iowa

Archie Miller Radio Show

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

For all the obvious reasons, IU football's Deland McCullough hire makes massive statement-- Indy Star

How IU commit C.J. Gunn projects at next level: 'I think there’s a lot of upside here.'-- Indy Star

Weekend rewind: Indiana > Iowa-- Crimson Quarry

COLUMN: Cardaño-Hillary’s experience will help fill void after Penn opts out of season-- Indiana Daily Student

Blackwell, Stockham Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors-- IU Athletics

Hoosiers Take Critical Step Forward in Iowa Win-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

