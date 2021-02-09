TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 9th

The Hoosier Daily: February 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Three & Out: Three things about Indiana's schedule
Big Ten: Winners and losers from the 2021 recruiting cycle
Amid inconsistency, Race Thompson is a rock for Indiana
Deland McCullough returning to IU as associate head coach and RB coach
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Iowa
Tweets of the Day
Welcome back, @coachdmc! #IUFB pic.twitter.com/dnzVGnBVLt— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 8, 2021
.@kenzieholmes_ earns a spot on the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll! 👏— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 8, 2021
𝙖𝙩 𝙄𝙤𝙬𝙖
⚪️ 25 points
🔴 13 rebounds
⚪️ 70 % FG
🔴 4 blocks pic.twitter.com/7tZlSaBJOC
Moving on ↑ in the @USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region! 🙌— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 8, 2021
𝕄𝕖𝕟 - No. 1
𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟 - No. 2#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/W6gFPiyRbh
⏰ TIME CHANGE ⏰— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 8, 2021
Our game Wednesday at Northwestern has been moved up to a 5:30 p.m. tip. pic.twitter.com/DoJGA2RDh5
↑3 spots in the @USTFCCCA National Rankings! 👏#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/XRrVvGSv3k— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 8, 2021
Your #B1GVolleyball Defensive #PlayeroftheWeek— Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) February 8, 2021
👏 @LeylaBlackwell of @IndianaVB 👏
🏐 Led Indiana to 5-set win vs Iowa with 13 blocks
🏐 Helped the Hoosiers register 22 team blocks in the win
🏐 Currently leads Hoosiers with 1.39 blocks per set#B1G 📰: https://t.co/VgFNKZZysG pic.twitter.com/flQykcLNl5
Indiana Softball Announces 2021 Season Schedule!— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) February 8, 2021
📰 https://t.co/VBxv15f9lo#IUSoftball | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/mAIDS9VOsm
Headlines
For all the obvious reasons, IU football's Deland McCullough hire makes massive statement-- Indy Star
How IU commit C.J. Gunn projects at next level: 'I think there’s a lot of upside here.'-- Indy Star
Weekend rewind: Indiana > Iowa-- Crimson Quarry
COLUMN: Cardaño-Hillary’s experience will help fill void after Penn opts out of season-- Indiana Daily Student
Blackwell, Stockham Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors-- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Take Critical Step Forward in Iowa Win-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
