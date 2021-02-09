TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 9th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

. @kenzieholmes_ earns a spot on the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll! 👏 𝙖𝙩 𝙄𝙤𝙬𝙖 ⚪️ 25 points 🔴 13 rebounds ⚪️ 70 % FG 🔴 4 blocks pic.twitter.com/7tZlSaBJOC

Moving on ↑ in the @USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region! 🙌 𝕄𝕖𝕟 - No. 1 𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟 - No. 2 #IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/W6gFPiyRbh

⏰ TIME CHANGE ⏰ Our game Wednesday at Northwestern has been moved up to a 5:30 p.m. tip. pic.twitter.com/DoJGA2RDh5

Your #B1GVolleyball Defensive #PlayeroftheWeek 👏 @LeylaBlackwell of @IndianaVB 👏 🏐 Led Indiana to 5-set win vs Iowa with 13 blocks 🏐 Helped the Hoosiers register 22 team blocks in the win 🏐 Currently leads Hoosiers with 1.39 blocks per set #B1G 📰: https://t.co/VgFNKZZysG pic.twitter.com/flQykcLNl5

COLUMN: Cardaño-Hillary’s experience will help fill void after Penn opts out of season-- Indiana Daily Student

How IU commit C.J. Gunn projects at next level: 'I think there’s a lot of upside here.'-- Indy Star

For all the obvious reasons, IU football's Deland McCullough hire makes massive statement-- Indy Star

