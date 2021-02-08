TheHoosier - Report: Deland McCullough may be heading back to Indiana

"Multiple sources tell FootballScoop on Monday that Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough is expected to rejoin (Tom) Allen and the Hoosiers’ staff as running backs coach, barring any last-minute complications to an agreement," the story says.

The report came not even 12 hours after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a published report by FootballScoop.com, Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough could be heading back to Indiana University in the same capacity. In addition, it has been reported that McCullough would also be named the associate head coach.

The position became vacant last month when former running backs coach Mike Hart left Bloomington to return to the University of Michigan, where he was a player. Hart replace McCullough, who coached at Indiana from 2011 until 2016 when he took a job at the University of Southern California before leaving for a year before transitioning to Kansas City.

During his time in Bloomington, McCullough's running backs broke 19 school rushing records, including most rushing yards in a season and most rushing yards per game. For his efforts, he was named the Big Ten Network's Running Backs Coach of the Year in 2014.

Two of his players at Indiana, Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard, went on to become regular contributors in the NFL. A third running back, Devine Redding, previously spent time on the practice squad with the Chiefs.

Last week, TheHoosier.com had an opportunity to talk to McClelland about his time in Bloomington prior to the Super Bowl.

"My time in Bloomington was unbelievable, was first full time college coaching job. Opportunity IU gave me to let me come in and let me grow and let my personality be what it is and have impact on those guys not only as football players but as for men is something I will never forget. The foundation it laid for me as a coach is something I will always be indebted to Indiana for," McCullough said in response to a question from TheHoosier.com during the Chiefs Super Bowl media availability.