Looking to improve off last year's 6-2 campaign, which featured another January bowl game, Indiana will kick off the 2021 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers will be tested early and often in the early portion of the schedule, as there are some interesting tests both home and away that could tell fans a lot about this team and determine the success of Indiana.

The schedule features the traditional feel of six home games and six games on the road.

Below are three takeaways from Indiana's schedule.