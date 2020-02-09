The Hoosier Daily: February 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Yes the star alums of @IndianaMBB came out to see Bob Knight make his 1st visit since he was let go on Sept 10, 2000 . Our @espn @sagesteele & Hoosier grad @mcuban were at Assembly for this historic emotional moment ., pic.twitter.com/lmu7VeNcKg— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 9, 2020
Bob Knight back in Assembly Hall for the first time since 2000. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/JdLIZjVU1l— Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 8, 2020
Archie Miller: "I’m disappointed for our players. I’m disappointed for our fans. I’m disappointed for everyone that came back for the reunion. I’ll take full responsibility for the loss today." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 8, 2020
Phenomenal turnout for the @IndianaFootball signing day event today. I’ve been to 20 of these. Best yet. ⚪️🔴🏈 #LEO pic.twitter.com/jRXJwRFPbQ— Jeremy Gray (@IUJGray) February 8, 2020
Students came out looking 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/nZGFn4tw8a— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) February 8, 2020
Five takeaways from Indiana's loss to Purdue -- Inside The Hall
IU skid extends to four in loss to Purdue -- Hoosier Sports Report
‘It gets miserable when you’re losing’: Indiana clings to future opportunities after home loss to Purdue -- Inside The Hall
