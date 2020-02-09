News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 9

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on The Hoosier

Instant Reaction: Purdue 74, Indiana 62

Video Reaction: Purdue 74, Indiana 62

Indiana disappoints in Bob Knight's return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Watch: Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson React to Bob Knight's Return

WATCH: Archie Miller, Players react to Indiana's loss to Purdue

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Five takeaways from Indiana's loss to Purdue -- Inside The Hall

IU skid extends to four in loss to Purdue -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘It gets miserable when you’re losing’: Indiana clings to future opportunities after home loss to Purdue -- Inside The Hall


----

