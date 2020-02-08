WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's loss to Purdue
Head coach Archie Miller, forwards Jerome Hunter and Trayce Jackson react to Indiana's 74-62 loss to Purdue on Saturday. The Hoosiers have now lost four straight games and will play Iowa at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday.
Archie Miller
Jerome Hunter and Trayce Jackson-Davis
