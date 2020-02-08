News More News
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's loss to Purdue

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
Head coach Archie Miller, forwards Jerome Hunter and Trayce Jackson react to Indiana's 74-62 loss to Purdue on Saturday. The Hoosiers have now lost four straight games and will play Iowa at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller reacts to the team's loss to Ohio State on Feb. 1.
Indiana head coach Archie Miller reacts to the team's loss to Ohio State on Feb. 1. (USA Today Images)

Archie Miller

Jerome Hunter and Trayce Jackson-Davis

