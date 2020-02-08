WATCH: Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson react to Bob Knight's return
Former Indiana players Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson address the media following Bob Knights return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the first time in 20 years.
Indiana honored the 1979-80 Big Ten Championship team that was coached under Knight.
Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson
