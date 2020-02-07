News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 23:46:37 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 8

Taylor Lehman
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Purdue

Hoosier Intel: February 7

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Purdue

Remaining B1G schedules

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

BRUNK, IU BIGS READY TO BATTLE BOILERS -- Hoosier Sports Report

State of Basketball: Part 3 – The Harrison Center -- Inside The Hall

What to Expect: Purdue -- Inside The Hall

Jahaad Proctor regains shooting touch as Purdue senior steps into Indiana rivalry -- Lafayette Journal & Courier

Stepaniak invited to NFL Combine -- Hoosier Sports Report

