The Hoosier Daily: February 8
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
After sharing time with the Knights Karen , Robert , & Patrick this afternoon I am optimistic he will return to Assembly Hall for the 1 st time since Sept 10, 2000 . Hoping & praying ! Bob was my presenter when I was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008 . pic.twitter.com/q8H5Jb0db7— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 8, 2020
Welcome to Texas @CoachMarkHagen. 🤘#ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8DFu8ZQBMQ— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2020
Archie Miller said "if all goes well," Race Thompson might be available Saturday against Purdue, though in a limited role.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 7, 2020
He was moved into some non-contact things in practice this week. #iubb
The full list of NFL Combine invitees just dropped.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 7, 2020
Simon Stepaniak is the only Hoosier invited. #iufb https://t.co/5wI8OkYBkB
I am very blessed to announce that I will continue my academic and baseball career at Indiana University! #Jeremiah29:11 #Hoosier @IndianaBase @DormanBaseball @diamondprospect @MLBDevelops @PerfectGameUSA @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/FeJ1pSljDD— Treylen "TJ" White (@TJ_White2021) February 7, 2020
Bill Connelly’s returning production piece has dropped.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 7, 2020
Indiana is No. 11 in the country. Offense is No. 37, defense is No. 13 in returning production.
Definitely recommend reading through what that means. #iufb https://t.co/yiph1YFkGT
