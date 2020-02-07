News More News
With a month left in the B1G basketball season, find out who has the advantage in scheduling with less than 10 games to play.


Average NET Opponent

Listed from easiest (Wisconsin and Minnesota) to most difficult remaining schedule (Indiana and Purdue), without any difference paid to location. The home-away splits for the remaining games are listed further down the page.


Average NET Opponent Remaining:

14. Wisconsin 65.5 average

13. Minnesota 65.1 average

----------------------

12. Penn State 58.6 average

11. Michigan 56.0 average

10. Maryland 55.3 average

9. Illinois 54.4 average

----------------------

8. Northwestern 43.6 average

7. Ohio State 42.2 average

6. Iowa 41.6 average

5. Rutgers 41.1 average

4. Nebraska 40.6 average

3. Michigan State 40.4 average

----------------------

2. Purdue 33.3 average

1. Indiana 28.8 average



What it means: Indiana and Purdue have the toughest hills to climb without the luxury of facing either Northwestern or Nebraska. But each has just four remaining road games, and the Boilermakers already have six wins under its belt. Saturday's showdown looms large, especially for Indiana at home.


If the season ended today

Maryland, Illinois, Penn State, and Michigan State get the first-round byes in Indianapolis at the Big Ten Tournament, as of today.
Remaining B1G Schedules 

The remaining schedules for all 14 B1G teams can be found below.

Pay particular attention to the remaining number of total games, as well as the number of home games left for each program listed below.

Also note which teams draw Nebraska and Northwestern, the two worst teams in the conference, and the frequency. Remember, due to an unbalanced schedule in the first place, and games already played, not every team has the same opponents left.

Nebraska and Northwestern have a combined winning percentage of .136 in the B1G this season. It's a considerable advantage to see one of those two squads when you're chasing ten B1G wins. To draw both down the stretch is a stroke of luck for B1G teams in the middle of the pack (Wisconsin, Minnesota) or hunting a title (Penn State, Illinois, or Maryland).


Illinois (16-6, 8-3)

•Nine left with five at home

MARYLAND

MICHIGAN STATE

at Rutgers

at Penn State

NEBRASKA

at Northwestern

INDIANA

at Ohio State

IOWA


Indiana (15-7, 5-6)

•Nine left with five at home

PURDUE

IOWA

at Michigan

at Minnesota

PENN STATE

at Purdue

at Illinois

MINNESOTA

WISCONSIN


Iowa (16-7, 7-5)

•Eight left with four at home

NEBRASKA

at Indiana

at Minnesota

OHIO STATE

at Michigan State

PENN STATE

PURDUE

at Illinois


Maryland (18-4, 8-3)

•Nine left with four at home

at Illinois

NEBRASKA

at Michigan State

NORTHWESTERN

at Ohio State

at Minnesota

MICHIGAN STATE

at Rutgers

MICHIGAN


Michigan (13-9, 4-7)

•Nine left with four at home

MICHIGAN STATE

at Northwestern

INDIANA

at Rutgers

at Purdue

WISCONSIN

at Ohio State

NEBRASKA

at Maryland


Michigan State (16-7, 8-4)

•Eight left with three at home

at Michigan

at Illinois

MARYLAND

at Nebraska

IOWA

at Maryland

at Penn State

OHIO STATE


Minnesota (12-10, 6-6)

•Eight left with four at home

at Penn State

IOWA

INDIANA

at Northwestern

MARYLAND

at Wisconsin

at Indiana

NEBRASKA


Nebraska (7-15, 2-9)

•Nine left with four at home

at Iowa

at Maryland

WISCONSIN

MICHIGAN STATE

at Illinois

OHIO STATE

NORTHWESTERN

at Michigan

at Minnesota


Northwestern (6-15, 1-10)

•Nine left with four at home

at Rutgers

MICHIGAN

at Penn State

at Maryland

MINNESOTA

ILLINOIS

at Nebraska

at Wisconsin

PENN STATE


Ohio State (15-7, 5-6)

•Nine left with five at home

at Wisconsin

RUTGERS

PURDUE

at Iowa

MARYLAND

at Nebraska

MICHIGAN

ILLINOIS

at Michigan State


Penn State (17-5, 7-4)

•Nine left with five at home

MINNESOTA

at Purdue

NORTHWESTERN

ILLINOIS

at Indiana

RUTGERS

at Iowa

MICHIGAN STATE

at Northwestern


Purdue (13-10, 6-6)

•Eight left with four at home

at Indiana

PENN STATE

at Ohio State

at Wisconsin

MICHIGAN

INDIANA

at Iowa

RUTGERS


Rutgers (16-7, 7-5)

•Eight left with four at home

NORTHWESTERN

at Ohio State

ILLINOIS

MICHIGAN

at Wisconsin

at Penn State

MARYLAND

at Purdue


Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6)

•Eight left with five at home

OHIO STATE

at Nebraska

PURDUE

RUTGERS

at Michigan

MINNESOTA

NORTHWESTERN

at Indiana



What it means: Wisconsin is in a good spot with eight games left on the docket and five home games. With the easiest remaining average opponent, thanks to drawing Northwestern and Nebraska once each down the stretch, 11 wins or more could be in sight for Greg Gard's group, even after its recent adversity. Wisconsin has won on the road in the B1G enough to know what it takes to get it done in Lincoln, which is one of the three road games. Things are setting up nicely for the Badgers. Could it reach 12 B!G wins?

Neither Maryland nor Michigan State have an easy road to the 2020 crown. Both have five more road games, which is tied for the most of any B1G team with Michigan, whose at-large hopes look shaky right now with just four Big Ten wins and five road games left on the schedule.


Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

