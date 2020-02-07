Remaining B1G Schedules
With a month left in the B1G basketball season, find out who has the advantage in scheduling with less than 10 games to play.
Average NET Opponent
Listed from easiest (Wisconsin and Minnesota) to most difficult remaining schedule (Indiana and Purdue), without any difference paid to location. The home-away splits for the remaining games are listed further down the page.
Average NET Opponent Remaining:
14. Wisconsin 65.5 average
13. Minnesota 65.1 average
----------------------
12. Penn State 58.6 average
11. Michigan 56.0 average
10. Maryland 55.3 average
9. Illinois 54.4 average
----------------------
8. Northwestern 43.6 average
7. Ohio State 42.2 average
6. Iowa 41.6 average
5. Rutgers 41.1 average
4. Nebraska 40.6 average
3. Michigan State 40.4 average
----------------------
2. Purdue 33.3 average
1. Indiana 28.8 average
What it means: Indiana and Purdue have the toughest hills to climb without the luxury of facing either Northwestern or Nebraska. But each has just four remaining road games, and the Boilermakers already have six wins under its belt. Saturday's showdown looms large, especially for Indiana at home.
If the season ended today
Remaining B1G Schedules
The remaining schedules for all 14 B1G teams can be found below.
Pay particular attention to the remaining number of total games, as well as the number of home games left for each program listed below.
Also note which teams draw Nebraska and Northwestern, the two worst teams in the conference, and the frequency. Remember, due to an unbalanced schedule in the first place, and games already played, not every team has the same opponents left.
Nebraska and Northwestern have a combined winning percentage of .136 in the B1G this season. It's a considerable advantage to see one of those two squads when you're chasing ten B1G wins. To draw both down the stretch is a stroke of luck for B1G teams in the middle of the pack (Wisconsin, Minnesota) or hunting a title (Penn State, Illinois, or Maryland).
Illinois (16-6, 8-3)
•Nine left with five at home
MARYLAND
MICHIGAN STATE
at Rutgers
at Penn State
NEBRASKA
at Northwestern
INDIANA
at Ohio State
IOWA
Indiana (15-7, 5-6)
•Nine left with five at home
PURDUE
IOWA
at Michigan
at Minnesota
PENN STATE
at Purdue
at Illinois
MINNESOTA
WISCONSIN
Iowa (16-7, 7-5)
•Eight left with four at home
NEBRASKA
at Indiana
at Minnesota
OHIO STATE
at Michigan State
PENN STATE
PURDUE
at Illinois
Maryland (18-4, 8-3)
•Nine left with four at home
at Illinois
NEBRASKA
at Michigan State
NORTHWESTERN
at Ohio State
at Minnesota
MICHIGAN STATE
at Rutgers
MICHIGAN
Michigan (13-9, 4-7)
•Nine left with four at home
MICHIGAN STATE
at Northwestern
INDIANA
at Rutgers
at Purdue
WISCONSIN
at Ohio State
NEBRASKA
at Maryland
Michigan State (16-7, 8-4)
•Eight left with three at home
at Michigan
at Illinois
MARYLAND
at Nebraska
IOWA
at Maryland
at Penn State
OHIO STATE
Minnesota (12-10, 6-6)
•Eight left with four at home
at Penn State
IOWA
INDIANA
at Northwestern
MARYLAND
at Wisconsin
at Indiana
NEBRASKA
Nebraska (7-15, 2-9)
•Nine left with four at home
at Iowa
at Maryland
WISCONSIN
MICHIGAN STATE
at Illinois
OHIO STATE
NORTHWESTERN
at Michigan
at Minnesota
Northwestern (6-15, 1-10)
•Nine left with four at home
at Rutgers
MICHIGAN
at Penn State
at Maryland
MINNESOTA
ILLINOIS
at Nebraska
at Wisconsin
PENN STATE
Ohio State (15-7, 5-6)
•Nine left with five at home
at Wisconsin
RUTGERS
PURDUE
at Iowa
MARYLAND
at Nebraska
MICHIGAN
ILLINOIS
at Michigan State
Penn State (17-5, 7-4)
•Nine left with five at home
MINNESOTA
at Purdue
NORTHWESTERN
ILLINOIS
at Indiana
RUTGERS
at Iowa
MICHIGAN STATE
at Northwestern
Purdue (13-10, 6-6)
•Eight left with four at home
at Indiana
PENN STATE
at Ohio State
at Wisconsin
MICHIGAN
INDIANA
at Iowa
RUTGERS
Rutgers (16-7, 7-5)
•Eight left with four at home
NORTHWESTERN
at Ohio State
ILLINOIS
MICHIGAN
at Wisconsin
at Penn State
MARYLAND
at Purdue
Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6)
•Eight left with five at home
OHIO STATE
at Nebraska
PURDUE
RUTGERS
at Michigan
MINNESOTA
NORTHWESTERN
at Indiana
What it means: Wisconsin is in a good spot with eight games left on the docket and five home games. With the easiest remaining average opponent, thanks to drawing Northwestern and Nebraska once each down the stretch, 11 wins or more could be in sight for Greg Gard's group, even after its recent adversity. Wisconsin has won on the road in the B1G enough to know what it takes to get it done in Lincoln, which is one of the three road games. Things are setting up nicely for the Badgers. Could it reach 12 B!G wins?
Neither Maryland nor Michigan State have an easy road to the 2020 crown. Both have five more road games, which is tied for the most of any B1G team with Michigan, whose at-large hopes look shaky right now with just four Big Ten wins and five road games left on the schedule.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.