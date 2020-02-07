With a month left in the B1G basketball season, find out who has the advantage in scheduling with less than 10 games to play.

What it means : Indiana and Purdue have the toughest hills to climb without the luxury of facing either Northwestern or Nebraska. But each has just four remaining road games, and the Boilermakers already have six wins under its belt. Saturday's showdown looms large, especially for Indiana at home.

Listed from easiest (Wisconsin and Minnesota) to most difficult remaining schedule (Indiana and Purdue), without any difference paid to location. The home-away splits for the remaining games are listed further down the page.

The remaining schedules for all 14 B1G teams can be found below.

Pay particular attention to the remaining number of total games, as well as the number of home games left for each program listed below.

Also note which teams draw Nebraska and Northwestern, the two worst teams in the conference, and the frequency. Remember, due to an unbalanced schedule in the first place, and games already played, not every team has the same opponents left.



Nebraska and Northwestern have a combined winning percentage of .136 in the B1G this season. It's a considerable advantage to see one of those two squads when you're chasing ten B1G wins. To draw both down the stretch is a stroke of luck for B1G teams in the middle of the pack (Wisconsin, Minnesota) or hunting a title (Penn State, Illinois, or Maryland).



