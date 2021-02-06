TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 6th

The Hoosier Daily: February 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Jamar Johnson invited to NFL Combine
Indiana's 2021 schedule officially released
Tweets of the Day
The 2021 schedule is here!#IUFB | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/Wl0b4ymtaE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 5, 2021
Another day, another honor for @Spencer_Glass21!https://t.co/FdcPKnVx6M pic.twitter.com/TVjl1l66ip— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 5, 2021
2022 #iubb target CJ Gunn.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) February 5, 2021
The Lawrence North product is ranked No. 148 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/TZqmTRXSVf
🔜 #IUSD travels to Purdue for a Big Ten Conference quad meet.https://t.co/iI4bt4z9q6 pic.twitter.com/Q7vB05RP9Y— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 5, 2021
Back at home.— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 5, 2021
📝 https://t.co/kCzKWUpMv6 pic.twitter.com/kCUKcrlNBN
📅 Two more game times on to the schedule pic.twitter.com/jHSR0M9cTz— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 5, 2021
Stopping in to show everyone the new #iubase pinstripe uniforms. pic.twitter.com/eP600VYYXV— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 5, 2021
Headlines
IU football's 2021 schedule gets some tweaks-- Indy Star
Some ~actually good~ IU recruiting news could be coming this weekend-- Crimson Quarry
Hoosiers Start Big Ten Match Play Championship with Wins Against Ohio State, Minnesota-- IU Athletics
No. 7/12 Indiana Swimming and Diving Heads North to West Lafayette-- IU Athletics
----
