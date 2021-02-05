TheHoosier - Indiana's 2021 schedule officially released

Indiana did not play any of its first four opponents during the 2020 season.

On Sept. 11, Indiana will host Idaho at Memorial Stadium, followed by another home date against Cincinnati before closing out September on the road at Western Kentucky.

The first four games of the season remain unchanged, as the Hoosiers will open the season the weekend of Sept. 2-4 at Iowa.

The 2021 Indiana University football schedule was formally introduced Friday on the Big Ten Network, and it does feature several changes in terms of dates from what was previously released.

The first change of the season comes on Oct. 2, as Indiana will travel to Happy Valley and Penn State. Initially, the Hoosiers were slated to travel to Maryland. A season ago, Indiana upended Penn State in the season opener, as quarterback Michael Penix's plunge for the pylon was good and the Hoosiers earned a 36-35 win.

On Oct. 9, the Hoosiers will have a bye week. The initial schedule had Indiana on the road for a date at Michigan.

On Oct. 16, Indiana will welcome Michigan State to Bloomington for the Old Brass Spittoon game. A season ago, the Hoosiers won 24-0 at East Lansing.

One week later, Ohio State will embark on a trip to Indiana for an Oct. 23 date. Last year, the Buckeyes held off a second half flurry by the Hoosiers to earn a 42-35 win.

Indiana will close out the month of October on the road at Maryland on Oct. 30. The Hoosiers picked up a 27-11 win over the Terrapins in 2020 despite losing Penix to a torn ACL.

The road trip will continue to open the month of November, as Indiana heads to the Big House for a Nov. 6 date with the Michigan Wolverines and former Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart. Last year, Indiana defeated the Wolverines 38-21.

On Nov. 13, Indiana will return home against Rutgers. The game was initially scheduled for Oct. 16. Last year, Indiana defeated Rutgers 37-21.

One week later, Indiana will close out the home portion of the regular season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The two teams did not play last year.

Indiana will close out the 2021 regular season at Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket contest. The two teams did not play in 2020 as Covid-19 issues on both teams shelved the game.

Full Schedule:

Sept. 4 - at Iowa

Sept. 11 - Idaho

Sept. 18 - Cincinnati

Sept. 25 - at Western Kentucky

Oct. 2 - at Penn State

Oct. 9 - Bye

Oct. 16 - Michigan State

Oct. 23 - Ohio State

Oct. 30 - at Maryland

Nov. 6 - at Michigan

Nov. 13 - Rutgers

Nov. 20 - Minnesota

Nov. 27 - at Purdue

Dec.4 - Big Ten Championship Game