While it may have a different look and feel this year, that won't diminish the fact that former Indiana defensive standout Jamar Johnson has been invited to the 2021 NFL Draft Combine.

Johnson is the first former Indiana player to get invited.

In traditional settings, college players invited to the combine make the trek to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to put their talents on display through a variety of different drills in front of NFL coaches and executives.

This year, all that has changed due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, and, while invited, Johnson will not be making the journey to Indianapolis.

Instead, Johnson can participate in virtual meetings with team personnel and go through the medical screening process.

All individual workouts will be held during pro days on college campuses. A memo from the NFL has said it will work to encourage consistency when it comes to testing and drills and that all teams will have access to player video from individual workouts. In addition, college football programs have been asked to conduct virtual media availability with those invited to the combine.