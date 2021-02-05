Jamar Johnson invited to NFL Combine
While it may have a different look and feel this year, that won't diminish the fact that former Indiana defensive standout Jamar Johnson has been invited to the 2021 NFL Draft Combine.
Johnson is the first former Indiana player to get invited.
In traditional settings, college players invited to the combine make the trek to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to put their talents on display through a variety of different drills in front of NFL coaches and executives.
This year, all that has changed due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, and, while invited, Johnson will not be making the journey to Indianapolis.
Instead, Johnson can participate in virtual meetings with team personnel and go through the medical screening process.
All individual workouts will be held during pro days on college campuses. A memo from the NFL has said it will work to encourage consistency when it comes to testing and drills and that all teams will have access to player video from individual workouts. In addition, college football programs have been asked to conduct virtual media availability with those invited to the combine.
The 2020 campaign was a great one for Johnson, who was named to the First Team All-Big Ten Team, and produced on the field for the Hoosiers.
After spending time as a sophomore at the husky position, Johnson had a breakout season as a junior at safety and helped Indiana record 17 interceptions on the season.
On the season, Johnson recorded 43 total stops, including three-and-a-half for a loss, and notched four interceptions.
AJ Schulte, of Pro Football Network, has Johnson pegged as the 184th pick in the 6th round to the Indianapolis Colts.
