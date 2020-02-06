News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 6

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

SIGNED: Mississippi OL Kahlil Benson signs with Indiana

SIGNED: Georgia DE Jalen Mayala signs NLI with Indiana

Source: Mark Hagen head to Texas for DL job

NSD Notebook: Tom Allen reacts to NSD, previews spring ball

WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's Class of 2020

Lineup Watch: at Ohio State

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

From rookie to role model, Armaan Franklin is making the most of his freshman season -- Inside The Hall

ALLEN ON IU’S 2020 CLASS, MIDYEAR ENROLLEES, PENIX, AND MORE -- Hoosier Sports Report

Three takeaways from IU football's National Signing Day press conference -- Indiana Daily student

IU football completes 2020 signing class with southeast standouts -- The Herald Bulletin

Allen Likes Final Few Pieces of Southern Charm -- Hoosier Maven

National signing day: Where IU, Purdue rank among Big Ten recruiting classes -- Detroit Free Press

----

{{ article.author_name }}