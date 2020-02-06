Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

There it is. Kahlil Benson signs with Indiana over Mississippi State. Massive recruiting victory for Indiana, pulling him out of Mississippi. #iufb https://t.co/RfeyuKTTex

it’s already written 💯 #GGG ❤️ lets get it https://t.co/CtKJdciG7X

Alabama DB Sidney Williams has signed with Florida State. If the dominos fell correctly, he could've been in Bloomington. #iufb https://t.co/mkTAN8928A

So who wins the scarf off? pic.twitter.com/k8xvJ78zAA

Breakdown of Mark Hagen from @TaylorRLehman of https://t.co/EYrOuh7qUe https://t.co/nsWkYeQn16 pic.twitter.com/QPQi7pizY4

From rookie to role model, Armaan Franklin is making the most of his freshman season -- Inside The Hall

ALLEN ON IU’S 2020 CLASS, MIDYEAR ENROLLEES, PENIX, AND MORE -- Hoosier Sports Report

Three takeaways from IU football's National Signing Day press conference -- Indiana Daily student

IU football completes 2020 signing class with southeast standouts -- The Herald Bulletin

Allen Likes Final Few Pieces of Southern Charm -- Hoosier Maven

National signing day: Where IU, Purdue rank among Big Ten recruiting classes -- Detroit Free Press