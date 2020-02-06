The Hoosier Daily: February 6
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
SPECIAL OFFERS: Buy one month, get two free OR receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription
Seen on TheHoosier
SIGNED: Mississippi OL Kahlil Benson signs with Indiana
SIGNED: Georgia DE Jalen Mayala signs NLI with Indiana
Source: Mark Hagen head to Texas for DL job
NSD Notebook: Tom Allen reacts to NSD, previews spring ball
WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's Class of 2020
Videos
Tweets of the Day
There it is. Kahlil Benson signs with Indiana over Mississippi State.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 5, 2020
Massive recruiting victory for Indiana, pulling him out of Mississippi. #iufb https://t.co/RfeyuKTTex
it’s already written 💯 #GGG❤️ lets get it https://t.co/CtKJdciG7X— Jaybo (@jalenmayala) February 5, 2020
Alabama DB Sidney Williams has signed with Florida State. If the dominos fell correctly, he could've been in Bloomington. #iufb https://t.co/mkTAN8928A— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 5, 2020
So who wins the scarf off? pic.twitter.com/k8xvJ78zAA— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2020
Breakdown of Mark Hagen from @TaylorRLehman of https://t.co/EYrOuh7qUe https://t.co/nsWkYeQn16 pic.twitter.com/QPQi7pizY4— Orangebloods.com (@OBWire) February 5, 2020
Headlines
From rookie to role model, Armaan Franklin is making the most of his freshman season -- Inside The Hall
ALLEN ON IU’S 2020 CLASS, MIDYEAR ENROLLEES, PENIX, AND MORE -- Hoosier Sports Report
Three takeaways from IU football's National Signing Day press conference -- Indiana Daily student
IU football completes 2020 signing class with southeast standouts -- The Herald Bulletin
Allen Likes Final Few Pieces of Southern Charm -- Hoosier Maven
National signing day: Where IU, Purdue rank among Big Ten recruiting classes -- Detroit Free Press
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.