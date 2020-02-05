Georgia defensive end Jalen Mayala signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on Wednesday, the first day of the 2020 NLI Signing Period.

When Mayala announced his commitment to Indiana on Jan. 27, he had told the Hoosier coaching staff on the Saturday of his official visit that weekend. He had developed relationships with programs like Minnesota, Purdue, Syracuse and Virginia, but when Indiana contacted him on Dec. 18, the first day of the Early Signing Period, that relationship began to take off.

"Coach (Mark) Hagen is the coach I am closest too, and our relationship has developed more and more," Mayala told Rivals.com. "He made me know I was wanted."