WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's Class of 2020
Indiana head coach Tom Allen talked to the media Wednesday in Memorial Stadium after the Hoosiers signed two of their final additions to the 2020 class at the start of the NLI signing period.
He also touched on other aspects of the team before it entered spring.
Hear what he had to say in the video below.
SPECIAL OFFERS: Buy one month, get two free OR receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.