News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 07:20:32 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 4

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana guard Ali Patberg recorded a near-triple-double in the Hoosiers' win over Purdue on Monday. (USA Today Images)
Indiana guard Ali Patberg recorded a near-triple-double in the Hoosiers' win over Purdue on Monday. (USA Today Images)

Seen on TheHoosier

Lawrence North star wideout Omar Cooper reacts to Indiana offer

WATCH: Jeff Mercer previews Indiana's 2020 season

Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps road losses, looks ahead to Purdue

Big Ten Power Rankings: February 3

NCAA Outlook: February 3

IUWBB wins 66-54 at Purdue

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

NO. 18 IU WOMEN FINISH SWEEP OF PURDUE -- Hoosier Sports Report

Scrappy play under the basket earns IU women’s basketball the Barn Burner trophy -- Indiana Daily Student

Hardly a Barn Burner as No. 18 IU women's basketball defeats Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student

No. 18 IU women's basketball continues to separate itself from Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student

IU women get impressive road win, but questions remain ahead of top-25 matchup -- The Hoosier Network

Gulbe’s play crucial as Indiana prepares for in-state rival Purdue -- The Hoosier Network

'My phone is always ringing.' Meet Trey Kaufman, a top recruiting prize in loaded 2021 class -- Indianapolis Star

Logan Duncomb could become latest connection between Archbishop Moeller and Archie Miller -- Inside The Hall

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}