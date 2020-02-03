Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper exploded onto the Indianapolis scene and was named to the IFCA Class 6A Junior All-State team as a sophomore. As the Hoosiers push hard for Lawrence North 2021 quarterback Donaven McCulley, they've now entered their name into Cooper's 2022 recruitment as well.

Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper was key to is team's success in 2019. While it went 4-7 and lost in sectional play, Lawrence North defeated Pike in its last game of the regular season and downed Lawrence Central for the first time in more than a decade. There are no easy wins in Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference football, which contains teams like Carmel, Ben Davis, Warren Central and Center Grove.

But four-star 2021 quarterback Donaven McCulley has emerged as a star within the conference, and Cooper, a 2022 prospect, is rising with him.

Indiana extended an offer to Cooper last week, after hosting his teammates, McCulley and defensive lineman Larry Harris, for junior day the weekend before.

"I like how they're so young and they still played at a high level and competed with other schools," Cooper told TheHoosier.com about Indiana. "I heard that a lot of their players are freshmen and sophomores. That’s very impressive."