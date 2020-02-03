Nick Baumgart and Cole Hanna drop their eighth installment of TheHoosier.com's "Big Ten Power Ranks" for February 3.

Maryland assumes the top spot this week, while Ohio State and Michigan each show some life.

1. Maryland (17-4, 7-3)

NET: 11 The Terrapins have won four in a row and seven of nine. Maryland travels to Champaign this weekend for a top-flight rematch. Illinois had Maryland down 45-18 back on December 7 before losing by one to the Terps. - Nick Baumgart Coming up: Tuesday vs. Rutgers; Friday at Illinois



2. Iowa (16-6, 7-4)

NET: 21 Iowa split their games this week, losing to Maryland in College Park before rebounding with a win over Illinois at home. Luka Garza continues to be one of the most impressive players in the country and likely has himself cemented as the favorite for Big Ten player of the year. - Cole Hanna Coming up: Wednesday at Purdue; Saturday vs. Nebraska



3. Illinois (16-6, 8-3)

NET: 30 The Illini split their games this week, knocking off Minnesota at home before falling on the road to Iowa. The Iowa defeats represented the sole Illini loss in the last 8 games.- CH Coming up: Friday vs Maryland



4. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3)

NET: 10 The Spartans have won 11-of-14 but are just 3-3 over its last six games. - NB Coming up: Tuesday vs. Penn State; Saturday at Michigan



5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4)

NET: 24 After a tough stretch that saw the Nittany Lions drop three consecutive games, they've now ripped off four in a row and have cemented themselves in the thick of things in the Big Ten.- CH Coming up: Tuesday at Michigan State; Saturday vs. Minnesota



6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4)

NET: 28 The Scarlet Knights lost on Saturday to Michigan at Madison Square Garden. RU has still won 10-of-13 and 2-of-3 to keep a lock on sixth. - NB Coming up: Tuesday at Maryland; Sunday vs. Northwestern



7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5)

NET: 32

After dropping two in a row, the Badgers rebounded with a huge win over Michigan State at home. Wisconsin finds themselves firmly on the right side of the bubble for now, an impressive feat after a nearly disastrous start to the season. - CH Coming up: Wednesday at Minnesota; Sunday vs. Ohio State



8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6)

NET: 31 The Wolverine's picked up two wins last week and have two big home games this week. Michigan is very much alive again. -NB Coming up: Tuesday vs. Ohio State; Saturday vs. Michigan State



9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6)

NET: 20 Ohio State helped to get their season back on the right track this week, winning both contests to calm a restless fan base in Columbus. The Buckeyes have a long way to go to get back to the team we saw earlier in the season, but after a stretch of 6 losses in 7 games, stringing some wins together has to feel good. - CH Coming up: Tuesday at Michigan; Sunday at Wisconsin



10. Purdue (12-10, 5-6)

NET: 39 The Boilers have won 2-of-3 and face a monster week ahead. A potentially consequencial game awaits over the weekend in Bloomington between two teams who greatly need the win. -NB Coming up: Wednesday vs. Iowa; Saturday at Indiana



11. Indiana (15-7, 5-6)

NET: 52 It's been a tough stretch for Indiana, who have now dropped three games in a row. The good news for the Hoosiers is that they will return home for consecutive games against Purdue and Iowa; both of which should have large implications for Indiana's tournament hopes. -CH Coming up: Saturday vs. Purdue



12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6)

NET: 44 The Gophers have lost 3-of-4 and it needs to stop a vicious skid. Minnesota, who had played itself into the NCAA Tournament 10 days ago, now finds itself with two must-wins on the deck for this week. -NB Coming up: Wednesday vs. Wisconsin; Saturday at Penn State

13. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10)

NET: 149 The Wildcats boast just one Big Ten on the year, with their lone win coming against Nebraska. That just might be the only thing keeping them from the bottom spot in this list. - CH Coming up: Sunday at Rutgers



14. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9)