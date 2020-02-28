News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 28

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana drops revenge game at Purdue after missed shots stunt offense

Indiana offense, Jackson-Davis thwarted by Purdue at Mackey Arena

Instant Reaction: Purdue 57, Indiana 49

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Purdue

ISB with Coyle & Leary: After Purdue

Doyel: Another Mackey party for Purdue at IU's expense, but what does it mean for the Big Dance? -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: For Archie Miller's IU rebuild to pick up pace, the offense has to be better -- Indianapolis Star

Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall for IU women's basketball game -- Indianapolis Star

Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall for second time in 20 years -- Indiana Daily Student

IU FALLS AT PURDUE, 57-49 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Its season on life support, Purdue suffocates Indiana -- The Athletic

IU men’s basketball struggles to score on the road again in loss to Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s basketball falls to Purdue for the seventh straight time -- The Hoosier Network

Turnovers plague IU in loss to rival Purdue -- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana’s Offensive Struggles Lead to 57-49 Loss To Purdue -- The Daily Hoosier

PATBERG SPARKS NO. 22 IU PAST NEBRASKA -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU women’s basketball rides late second half shooting in blowout victory -- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers get back to early-season form in win over Nebraska on Senior Night -- The Hoosier Network

Hoosiers look for balanced production as two more ranked opponents await -- The Hoosier Network

