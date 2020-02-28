The Hoosier Daily: February 28
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana drops revenge game at Purdue after missed shots stunt offense
Indiana offense, Jackson-Davis thwarted by Purdue at Mackey Arena
Instant Reaction: Purdue 57, Indiana 49
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Purdue
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Bob Knight's second appearance at Assembly Hall in 20 years comes during the IUWBB's final home basketball game against Nebraska. Hoosiers are up 35-27 with 6:30 left in the third quarter. #iuwbb #iubb— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) February 28, 2020
📸: @_baileywright_ pic.twitter.com/saOlVqTeho
Final box score of Indiana's 57-49 loss to Purdue #iubb pic.twitter.com/nn802ahnkQ— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 28, 2020
Top performers in the bench press among #NFLCombine offensive linemen:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 27, 2020
1) Netane Muti, @FresnoStateFB, 44 reps
2) Simon Stepaniak, @IndianaFootball, 37
3) John Simpson, @ClemsonFB, 34
4) Jake Hanson, @oregonfootball, 33
5) Ezra Cleveland, @BroncoSportsFB, 30
#IUBase rotation this weekend at the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville, N.C. pic.twitter.com/wGpOvzqWYF— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 27, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: Another Mackey party for Purdue at IU's expense, but what does it mean for the Big Dance? -- Indianapolis Star
Insider: For Archie Miller's IU rebuild to pick up pace, the offense has to be better -- Indianapolis Star
Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall for IU women's basketball game -- Indianapolis Star
Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall for second time in 20 years -- Indiana Daily Student
IU FALLS AT PURDUE, 57-49 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Its season on life support, Purdue suffocates Indiana -- The Athletic
IU men’s basketball struggles to score on the road again in loss to Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball falls to Purdue for the seventh straight time -- The Hoosier Network
Turnovers plague IU in loss to rival Purdue -- The Herald Bulletin
Indiana’s Offensive Struggles Lead to 57-49 Loss To Purdue -- The Daily Hoosier
PATBERG SPARKS NO. 22 IU PAST NEBRASKA -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women’s basketball rides late second half shooting in blowout victory -- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers get back to early-season form in win over Nebraska on Senior Night -- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers look for balanced production as two more ranked opponents await -- The Hoosier Network
