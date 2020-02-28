Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Bob Knight's second appearance at Assembly Hall in 20 years comes during the IUWBB's final home basketball game against Nebraska. Hoosiers are up 35-27 with 6:30 left in the third quarter. #iuwbb #iubb 📸: @_baileywright_ pic.twitter.com/saOlVqTeho

Final box score of Indiana's 57-49 loss to Purdue #iubb pic.twitter.com/nn802ahnkQ

Top performers in the bench press among #NFLCombine offensive linemen: 1) Netane Muti, @FresnoStateFB , 44 reps 2) Simon Stepaniak, @IndianaFootball , 37 3) John Simpson, @ClemsonFB , 34 4) Jake Hanson, @oregonfootball , 33 5) Ezra Cleveland, @BroncoSportsFB , 30

#IUBase rotation this weekend at the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville, N.C. pic.twitter.com/wGpOvzqWYF

Doyel: Another Mackey party for Purdue at IU's expense, but what does it mean for the Big Dance? -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: For Archie Miller's IU rebuild to pick up pace, the offense has to be better -- Indianapolis Star

Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall for IU women's basketball game -- Indianapolis Star

Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall for second time in 20 years -- Indiana Daily Student

IU FALLS AT PURDUE, 57-49 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Its season on life support, Purdue suffocates Indiana -- The Athletic

IU men’s basketball struggles to score on the road again in loss to Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s basketball falls to Purdue for the seventh straight time -- The Hoosier Network

Turnovers plague IU in loss to rival Purdue -- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana’s Offensive Struggles Lead to 57-49 Loss To Purdue -- The Daily Hoosier

PATBERG SPARKS NO. 22 IU PAST NEBRASKA -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU women’s basketball rides late second half shooting in blowout victory -- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers get back to early-season form in win over Nebraska on Senior Night -- The Hoosier Network

Hoosiers look for balanced production as two more ranked opponents await -- The Hoosier Network