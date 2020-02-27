During a 57-49 loss to Purdue on Thursday, Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis mustered six points and four rebounds. The Boilermakers' defense stifled the Hoosiers, and the team's forward couldn't gather any momentum throughout the game.

Inside a roaring Mackey Arena on Thursday night, Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis was loading himself up to throw down a crowd-silencing dunk not even two minutes into the game. He raced down the left side of the paint, held the ball with one hand and leaped toward the basket.

Instead of a highlight-reel moment against Purdue, the basketball flew from Jackson-Davis’ dominant hand and out of bounds.

Eight days after posting 27 points and 16 rebounds against Minnesota on the road and being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season, the Hoosiers’ standout freshman couldn’t muster any momentum in a 57-49 loss to the Boilermakers.

Purdue held Indiana forwards to 8 of 28 from the floor while Jackson-Davis tallied just six points in 30 minutes of play

“I thought those guys defended really well, in particular in the paint,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. “They made it very difficult for us around the rim. Post doubles continued to take our big guys out of the game, and our inability to stretch the floor and make some shots was a problem.”

The Hoosiers converted just 6-10 layups on the night. Couple that with an abysmal 5-24 from 3-point range — shots that were mostly taken out of necessity — and it’s obvious why the team struggled. Indiana garnered only 20 points in the paint compared to Purdue’s 34.

Miller’s offense runs through Jackson-Davis. On Miller’s radio show, he said he spoke with Jackson-Davis following the team’s 24-point loss to Michigan on Feb. 16. He was confident that his budding star wouldn’t lack effort the rest of the season after he managed just five points and two rebounds.

On the surface, it seemed like he could have done more Thursday. However, the style of defense the Boilermakers played was entirely out of his control. Matt Painter’s team was adamant about double teams in the post, preventing Indiana’s offense from easy baskets.

“It’s kind of frustrating,” senior forward De’Ron Davis said.

Sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee said he felt the guards needed to do a better job of finding an opening on the court. Once open shots on the perimeter begin to fall, the defense begins to break down.

To compensate for the missed opportunities, senior guard Devonte Green was forced to take 14 attempts from beyond the arc. He hit three as Phinisee and freshman guard Armaan Franklin each added one.

By the time the Hoosiers began seeing shots fall, it was too late and they were on their way to yet another road loss for the season.

“You have to make some open shots,” Miller said. “You’re going to have to make some tough threes, you’re going to have to make some jumpers and you're gonna have to convert on the easy ones.”