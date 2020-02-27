USA Today Images

Had a chance to win in final five minutes

As is expressed in the points to follow, Indiana did not play good basketball Thursday in West Lafayette, but with all the bumps and bruises, a 7-0 run had the Hoosiers within six points, 48-42, with 2:49, highlighting the fact that Indiana needed any life in its offense at all to put away a Purdue team that also played some bad stretches of basketball in Mackey Arena. A quick score from Trevion Williams and a missed three-point shot from Rob Phinisee ticked the clock below two minutes and all but dashed any chance Indiana had to win. Aside from a couple offensive rebounds, a foul on a Devonte Green three-pointer and a Justin Smith score, Purdue put away the game with its continued aggression on offense and clogging the paint on defense.

Indiana outmanned in post

Indiana had clearly made the commitment to run its offense through the post in the last two games, but Purdue made those offensive opportunities as unavailable as Indiana had seen since its loss at Michigan. For a moment, post opportunities were there for Indiana, particularly Joey Brunk, who was 2-of-6 from the floor at halftime, and Indiana was bringing down several offensive rebounds to start – eight at halftime. But the Hoosiers got softer as the first half wore on. Defensively, Indiana left the rim open after slow rotations, and Trevion Williams ended the first half with nine points. The logjam inside marred any offensive movement Indiana had gotten in the last two games, and the Hoosiers went as long as 10 minutes without a field goal in the first half and ended the half shooting just 21 percent from the floor. Purdue outscored Indiana in the paint, 20-8 by halftime. The trend didn't change in the second half. Purdue remained aggressive, and Indiana remained on its heels, sometimes with its feet in cement as Boilermakers made backdoor passes or ran by the defense in transition. With five minutes left in the game, Indiana had been out-rebounded 20-13, and outscored in the paint, 12-4. Trayce Jackson-Davis had attempted one shot (missed) and had one rebound.

Weak guard play

For Indiana, running the offense through the post had resulted in some decent-to-good guard play because of good spacing when Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson were finding success. But when that went away Thursday, so did any consistency in the backcourt for Indiana. On what would have been Indiana's final offensive possession of the first half, Al Durham was tasked with bringing the ball up the floor, but a man-to-man press left Durham reeling, as he turned the ball over, allowing a fastbreak score in the final seconds of the first half. Durham was bringing up the ball because Rob Phinisee had been down for most of the half. Once it was clear that Purdue wasn't allowing anything inside, Indiana began to hit its shots. While it took more than six minutes for Indiana to score in the second half, Phinisee began to find some momentum for the backcourt. He scored seven of the Hoosiers' first nine points in the second half, including a three-point shot that pulled Indiana within eight points. Devonte Green hit a three shortly after Phinisee as well, but those scores were all met with Purdue scores, as the backcourt was unable to make up for the physical beating the frontcourt was taking in the post. Eventually, Green had attempted 11 threes, hitting three of them. That's the most he had attempted since hitting 7-of-11 against Iowa.

Turnovers provide Purdue opportunity