TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 25th

The Hoosier Daily: February 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Illinois LB Jared Badie high on the Hoosiers
Strength coach Aaron Wellman impressed with IU early enrollees
2021 Big Ten Tournament tip times announced
After The Game With Todd Leary
Hoosiers follow fabulous start with poor play, lose to Rutgers 74-63
WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to Rutgers loss
At critical moment in season, IU comes out of Rutgers matchup 'fractured'
Tweets of the Day
𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟: Indiana defeats Wisconsin, 77-49 ⚪️🔴#iuwbb ties a program-record with its 13th Big Ten win— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 25, 2021
𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣' workin'.#CHASE pic.twitter.com/O1lw2HhgFJ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 24, 2021
Back in the ☀️. pic.twitter.com/vf4DVjPsK0— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 24, 2021
🎥 Back to Bloomington with the series sweep! ⚪️🔴#iuwbb pic.twitter.com/eQEuJ6z3Yk— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 25, 2021
500 Free A Final | The freshman gets it done! 🥉@ellaristic23 | #IUSD pic.twitter.com/xYqDAsSbd3— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 25, 2021
🚨 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 🚨— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) February 24, 2021
Here are updated game times for #IUSoftball in Leesburg, Fla.! #GoIU pic.twitter.com/Y8M9HHHZw2
Headlines
Insider: At the time of season when teams aim to play their best, Indiana is at its worst.-- Indy Star
NO. 11 IU WOMEN ROLL PAST WISCONSIN, 77-49-- Hoosier Sports Report
PENIX’S COMEBACK STORY NOT UNLIKE ROAD J-SHUN HARRIS ONCE TRAVELED-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU crumbles in road loss to Rutgers-- The Herald Bulletin
IU track and field prepares to compete in Big Ten Indoor Championships this weekend-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Climbs to Third Place on Night Two-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.