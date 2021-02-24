After getting a running back from neighboring Illinois in the Class of 2021, Indiana has reached back into the Land of Lincoln for another prospect, offering a scholarship to Jared Badie, a Class of 2022 prospect who plays defensive end and linebacker for Oswego East High School.

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound standout recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer and what he likes about and is hearing from Indiana.

"I was excited and it was a blessing. I just try to stay humble and grounded through this entire process," said Badie, who added it was Indiana defensive assistant coach Kevin Peoples who extended his offer.

While he doesn't have an official ranking of his offers, Badie said that Indiana ranks within his top five.

"Coach Allen has done an amazing job not only turning the program around and making winning the norm again, but also creating an amazing and positive culture within the team," Badie said.