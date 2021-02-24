Hoosiers follow fabulous start with poor play, lose to Rutgers 74-63
For the second time in a row, Indiana followed a tremendous start by a complete collapse, losing to Rutgers 74-63.
In their previous outing versus Michigan State, Indiana started with great effort and uncharacteristically fabulous offense. They did the exact same thing against Rutgers and led 23-8 with just over ten minutes gone in the first half.
However, just like their game against Michigan State, the Hoosiers completely stalled on offense and it didn’t take long for their defense to follow. Rutgers finished out the half on a 24-8 run and went into the half up three.
Indiana was never able to recover from Rutgers’ devastating first half run. The Scarlet Knights continued to roll and the Hoosiers continued to struggle putting the ball in the basket, resulting in a lead that steadily grew the entirety of the second half.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had an incredible start to the game but struggled in the second half. He still finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, but was just 2-of-8 from the field in the last 20 minutes of action. Al Durham had a great first half as well but didn’t assert himself as much in the second half. He had 14 points and was four-for-four from threes in the first 20 minutes, but only took five shots the rest of the way.
Geo Baker led the way for Rutgers with 20 points and 10 assists. Baker killed Indiana from beyond the three-point line, hitting six shots from deep. Ron Harper Jr. also did some damage to the Hoosier defense, scoring 20 and grabbing eight rebounds.
For Indiana, this defeat is a stab to the heart. Not only does it make an NCAA tournament appearance unlikely, it is a loss caused by the same problems the Hoosiers cannot shake no matter how hard they try.
To have any shot of making the NCAA tournament, Indiana has to make a statement against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.
