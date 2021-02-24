For the second time in a row, Indiana followed a tremendous start by a complete collapse, losing to Rutgers 74-63.

In their previous outing versus Michigan State, Indiana started with great effort and uncharacteristically fabulous offense. They did the exact same thing against Rutgers and led 23-8 with just over ten minutes gone in the first half.

However, just like their game against Michigan State, the Hoosiers completely stalled on offense and it didn’t take long for their defense to follow. Rutgers finished out the half on a 24-8 run and went into the half up three.

Indiana was never able to recover from Rutgers’ devastating first half run. The Scarlet Knights continued to roll and the Hoosiers continued to struggle putting the ball in the basket, resulting in a lead that steadily grew the entirety of the second half.