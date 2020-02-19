News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 07:11:07 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 19

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Aminu Mohammed to visit Indiana officially

Heat Check: De'Ron Davis posts career-high against Michigan

Indiana baseball address the media in Bloomington following series with LSU

NBA Hoosiers: February 18

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU STILL SEARCHING FOR WINNING FORMULA ON ROAD -- Hoosier Sports Report

De’Ron Davis scored a career-best 18 points against Michigan. Will he get more playing time? -- Inside The Hall

IU men's basketball hopes to elevate effort level in road game against Minnesota -- Indiana Daily Student

What To Watch For: Question marks surround Indiana prior to Minnesota road trip -- The Hoosier Network

Seniors Green and Davis Seeking Elusive Consistency to Help Redefine Legacies -- The Daily Hoosier

While Archie Miller’s Threats Seem Idle, Does He Really Have Choices? -- The Daily Hoosier

Bracketology: NCAA Tournament projection as of February 18, 2020 -- Inside The Hall

My Two Cents: It's Nice to See De'Ron Davis Have a Fleeting Senior Moment -- Hoosier Maven

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}