Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

#iubb opens as a 6-point dog at Minnesota, o/u 135. Pomeroy concurs & gives the Hoosiers a 31% chance of victory in the Barn.

Good ‘N Plenty pod w/Mike DeCourcy ( @tsnmike ): https://t.co/wKv74RUoRE John Beilein coming back to college? Punishment for big time coaches coming. What’s realistic? Archie Miller at Indiana. Buying or selling? This new one-time transfer rule is coming. Like it or hate it?

Hoosier alum to be a grad assistant at Southern Illinois this coming season. #iufb https://t.co/ARuI7h0nwa

IU STILL SEARCHING FOR WINNING FORMULA ON ROAD -- Hoosier Sports Report

De’Ron Davis scored a career-best 18 points against Michigan. Will he get more playing time? -- Inside The Hall

IU men's basketball hopes to elevate effort level in road game against Minnesota -- Indiana Daily Student

What To Watch For: Question marks surround Indiana prior to Minnesota road trip -- The Hoosier Network

Seniors Green and Davis Seeking Elusive Consistency to Help Redefine Legacies -- The Daily Hoosier

While Archie Miller’s Threats Seem Idle, Does He Really Have Choices? -- The Daily Hoosier

Bracketology: NCAA Tournament projection as of February 18, 2020 -- Inside The Hall

My Two Cents: It's Nice to See De'Ron Davis Have a Fleeting Senior Moment -- Hoosier Maven