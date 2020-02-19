Mohammed to visit officially
2021 Hoosier-target Aminu Mohammed will take an official visit to Indiana in the coming weeks. Here's what we know about the five-star's latest plans.
2021 five-star Aminu Mohammed is visiting Bloomington in the coming weeks, his guardian Shawn Harmon confirmed to me on Tuesday night. The visit is tentatively scheduled to fall after the Missouri high school state basketball tournament, where Mohammed's Greenwood Laboratory team is the defending 2A state champs.
Mohammed was named the Missouri Gatorade Boys Player of the Year after posting 34.2 points and 17.5 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore, his first in Missouri after moving to Springfield from Washington D.C.
This season, he's averaging 36 points and 18 rebounds for his Greenwood squad.
Mohammed has recieved a ton of interest, but Harmon told me on January 30 that IU, Kansas State, Georgetown, Maryland, and Louisville were recruiting the versatile 6-foot-5 junior the hardest.
Mohammed visited Bloomington unofficially on Sunday, January 26 for the Maryland game, which was a pleasant surprise for many Indiana fans.
Louisville is the only other visit he has planned, as of this writing.
Check out my Q&A with Shawn Harmon to find out what he had to say following that unofficial visit.
Can confirm. Aminu Mohammed's guardian Shawn Harmon told me they plan to visit after the high school playoffs in Missouri are over. https://t.co/miqF3DVebO— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) February 19, 2020
Scouting Mohammed
Mohammed is a raw athlete with a huge motor and freakish length. The versatile 6-foot-5 junior has a 7-foot wingspan. He's an animal on the boards.
While he's not known as a knockdown perimeter shooter at this point, he is hitting on 33 percent of his 3-point attempts this season for Greenwood, and the jumper should continue to improve with time.
Although he lists himself as a shooting guard, his skillset is really closer to that of a small forward, in my opinion.
Mohammed played for Boo Williams AAU last summer on the Nike EYBL circuit alongside four-star point guard Zion Harmon.
Greenwood wraps up its season on Thursday at Spokane (MO) before it begins to set its sights on another 2A state title next month.
TheHoosier.com will have continued coverage on Aminu Mohammed in the coming weeks as he prepares for his Hoosier visit.
