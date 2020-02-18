Indiana baseball address the media in Bloomington following series with LSU
Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer along with pitcher Braydon Tucker and outfielder Grant Richardson were available to the media Tuesday in Bloomington following the team's series with LSU.
The Hoosiers opened the season 1-2 against the Tigers and will look ahead to the South Alabama Tournament this weekend.
Jeff Mercer
Braydon Tucker
Grant Richardson
