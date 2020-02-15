News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 06:50:11 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 15

Join TheHoosier.com today and get free team gear from Rivals Fan Store! (Click here for details)
Join TheHoosier.com today and get free team gear from Rivals Fan Store! (Click here for details)
Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

Seen on TheHoosier

Analyzing Indiana's top-15 2021 in-state recruits

Final Buzzer: Iowa

Devonte Green’s hot hand mirrors the ebbs and flows Indiana's season

Rivals releases new top prospects list for Indiana's 2021 class

Live stream links for IU recruits this weekend

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Hoosiers Drop Season Opener to LSU, 8-1 -- Hoosier Maven

Jeff Mercer postgame interview after season-opening loss -- Talking Hoosier Baseball/iubase.com

OPINION: IU men’s basketball regains identity in 89-77 win against Iowa -- Indiana Daily Student

Bracketology: Valentine hearts for Cincinnati, N.C. State -- NBC Sports

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}