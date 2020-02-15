The Hoosier Daily: February 15
Analyzing Indiana's top-15 2021 in-state recruits
Devonte Green’s hot hand mirrors the ebbs and flows Indiana's season
Rivals releases new top prospects list for Indiana's 2021 class
Tweets of the Day
According to multiple reports earlier this week, Ron Burton was leaving for Indiana but now recruits are reporting offers from MSU and tagging him. Well ...— Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) February 15, 2020
Archie Miller and Tom Ostrom are at Benet Academy in Chicago this evening watching 2021 shooting guard Louis Lesmond (Notre Dame Prep). 6-5, thin frame with a stroke. #iubb— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) February 15, 2020
Final: Indiana loses its season-opener to No. 11 LSU, 8-1, in Baton Rouge. #iubase— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 15, 2020
🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 14, 2020
Tonight - 8 PM ET
Saturday - Doubleheader starting at 2 PM ET
Sunday - No game.#IUBase https://t.co/GRyRFwoOwG
February 15, 2020
Yesterday, I found out that I was accepted to Loyola University Chicago’s Higher Education PhD Program! I am so grateful! #MoreThanAnAthlete— Rashard Fant (@RashardFant) February 14, 2020
Deuteronomy 31:6 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FzF2oMMXhO
Headlines
Hoosiers Drop Season Opener to LSU, 8-1 -- Hoosier Maven
Jeff Mercer postgame interview after season-opening loss -- Talking Hoosier Baseball/iubase.com
OPINION: IU men’s basketball regains identity in 89-77 win against Iowa -- Indiana Daily Student
Bracketology: Valentine hearts for Cincinnati, N.C. State -- NBC Sports
