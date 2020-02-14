Live stream links for IU recruits this weekend
Live stream links for Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball recruiting targets for the weekend of February 14-15.
Below are the live stream links to watch Indiana recruits in action live this weekend.
Know of a game being shown? SEND THE LINK.
Some networks charge a fee.
Subscription information can be found on the network sites themselves. The IHSAA Champions Network is always free, as are most student-run productions that operate around the state. Those networks are listed below:
•IHSAA Champions Network FREE
•ISC Network $4.99/month
•NFHS Network $10.99/month
Friday, February 14
-------------------------------------
"GAME OF THE NIGHT"
FREE - IHSAA
Jeffersonville at Evansville Reitz 8PM ET
2021 Khristian Lander (Reitz)
-------------------------------------
SUBSCRIPTION-REQUIRED (NFHS NETWORK)
Silver Creek at Scottsburg 7:30PM ET
2021 Trey Kaufman (Silver Creek)
SUBSCRIPTION-REQUIRED (NFHS NETWORK)
McCutcheon at Marion 7:30 PM ET
2023 Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (McCutcheon)
SUBSCRIPTION-REQUIRED (ISC NETWORK)
Lawrence Central at Center Grove 7:30 PM ET
2022 D'Ante Davis (Lawrence Central), 2022 Tayven Jackson-Davis (Center Grove)
FREE - IHSAA
Fort Wayne Homestead at Concordia 7:30 PM ET
2021 Luke Goode (Homestead)
*Although Goode does not have an Indiana offer, he is a person of interest; as he holds several B1G offers
Saturday, February 15
-------------------------------------
"GAME OF THE NIGHT"
FREE - IHSAA
Culver Academy v Crispus Attucks 7:20 PM ET
2020 Trey Galloway (Culver)
-------------------------------------
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.