{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 16:14:16 -0600') }}

Live stream links for IU recruits this weekend

Nick Baumgart • TheHoosier
IU Basketball and Recruiting Analyst
@Nick_Baumgart

Live stream links for Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball recruiting targets for the weekend of February 14-15.

Khristian Lander leads Reitz against Tre Coleman and Jeff on Friday night in our free game of the week.
Khristian Lander leads Reitz against Tre Coleman and Jeff on Friday night in our free game of the week. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Below are the live stream links to watch Indiana recruits in action live this weekend.

Know of a game being shown? SEND THE LINK.

Some networks charge a fee.

Subscription information can be found on the network sites themselves. The IHSAA Champions Network is always free, as are most student-run productions that operate around the state. Those networks are listed below:

IHSAA Champions Network FREE

ISC Network $4.99/month

NFHS Network $10.99/month


Friday, February 14

-------------------------------------

"GAME OF THE NIGHT"

FREE - IHSAA

Jeffersonville at Evansville Reitz 8PM ET

2021 Khristian Lander (Reitz)

-------------------------------------


SUBSCRIPTION-REQUIRED (NFHS NETWORK)

Silver Creek at Scottsburg 7:30PM ET

2021 Trey Kaufman (Silver Creek)


SUBSCRIPTION-REQUIRED (NFHS NETWORK)

McCutcheon at Marion 7:30 PM ET

2023 Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (McCutcheon)


SUBSCRIPTION-REQUIRED (ISC NETWORK)

Lawrence Central at Center Grove 7:30 PM ET

2022 D'Ante Davis (Lawrence Central), 2022 Tayven Jackson-Davis (Center Grove)


FREE - IHSAA

Fort Wayne Homestead at Concordia 7:30 PM ET

2021 Luke Goode (Homestead)

*Although Goode does not have an Indiana offer, he is a person of interest; as he holds several B1G offers


Saturday, February 15

-------------------------------------

"GAME OF THE NIGHT"

FREE - IHSAA

Culver Academy v Crispus Attucks 7:20 PM ET

2020 Trey Galloway (Culver)

-------------------------------------




