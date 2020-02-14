Analyzing Indiana's top-15 2021 in-state recruits
Rivals released its latest rankings for each state Friday after having released its latest top-250 earlier this week, and Indiana’s historically talented 2021 class was realigned. The national netw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news