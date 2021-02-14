TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 14th

The Hoosier Daily: February 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
After The Game With Todd Leary
Slow start once again plagues Indiana, leading to 78-59 loss to Ohio State
WATCH: Archie Miller Reacts to Ohio State loss
WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis reacts to Ohio State loss
🚌 On to Champaign— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 13, 2021
𝙷𝚊𝚠𝚔𝚎𝚢𝚎 𝙱𝟷𝙶 𝙸𝚗𝚟𝚒𝚝𝚎 - Men's Pole Vault Final— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 13, 2021
🥇 Nathan Stone » 5.40m (17' 8.5")
🥉 Brock Mammoser » 5.30m (17' 4.5")#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/WKANNCjLAo
Let's get it. pic.twitter.com/FkCYT80zVy— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 14, 2021
𝔹𝟙𝔾 𝕊𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕖 𝕀𝕟𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕖 - W3000m | 🥇 Bailey Hertenstein@baileykh_ clocks a personal best time of 9:19.87 to take home gold! 💃#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/MmDmdOm5kV— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 13, 2021
From earlier... 2022 #iubb commit CJ Gunn had 33 points including 9 3’s today. Finished 12-of-19 from the field overall.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) February 14, 2021
Lawrence North took down FW Snider, 95-70.https://t.co/Jh9oFWNklq
2022 d-lineman and former Michigan commit. #iufb https://t.co/sx3Yyfc6rq— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) February 13, 2021
Insider: This IU team has found its level — nowhere near the Big Ten's best-- Indy Star
Three Things: Ohio State 78, Indiana 59-- Crimson Quarry
Hoosiers Complete Final Day of B1G SPIRE Invitational-- IU Athletics
IUTF Wraps Up Time at Hawkeye B1G Invite-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
