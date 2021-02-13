Indiana has had many inconsistencies this season, but the few things that remain consistent are slow starts and turning the ball over.

IU fell behind 17-4 against Iowa, 21-7 against Northwestern and then on Saturday, 21-6 against Ohio State all in just the past three games.

The Hoosiers were able to come back and come away with wins in the first two, but failed to do so against the Buckeyes.

Indiana trailed for 35 minutes on Saturday and didn't lead in the game after the 17 minute mark of the first half.

"We have a major starting problem," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Our offense to start games has had a tough time keeping pace."

"Slow starts are started by not being ready to play. We were getting stops just not finishing," Trayce Jackson-Davis added. "I think our defense just collapsed in this game, it enabled them to get a lead early."

The Hoosiers now look ahead to its game against Minnesota, a critical game for Indiana as it tries to solidify its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

IU now sits at 11-9 (6-7) and has now not had a winning or losing streak last longer than two games this season.