Slow start once again plagues Indiana, leading to 78-59 loss to Ohio State
The Hoosiers came up short on the road against Ohio State, losing 78-59.
Indiana kept it close for a little bit, but was outplayed by Ohio State in nearly every facet of the game. The Hoosiers started slowly once again, a theme that has proven to be a killer for them. A seven minute scoring drought early in the game resulted in a 19-0 Ohio State run.
Indiana was able to claw back in the game thanks to nine points in the first half from Jerome Hunter. They began clamping down defensively and had a chance to reduce the lead to just six before the half, but an Al Durham turnover resulted in a 38-28 halftime deficit.
The Buckeyes dominated in the second half, including a 20-4 for Ohio State across a 6:21 stretch. E.J. Liddell was a problem for Indiana to cover. Liddell finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Justice Sueing and Duane Washington were also impactful, scoring 16 and 12 respectively.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had a great game on offense. He had 23 points and nine rebounds. Aside from Hunter’s first-half points, Jackson-Davis had very little help.
Turnovers were a huge problem for Indiana in this game. The Hoosiers turned it over 15 times and Ohio State took full advantage, scoring 21 off turnovers. Archie Miller has stressed the importance of taking care of the ball all season and they’ve done a decent job overall. However, they were very sloppy in this game and it cost them a great deal.
Ohio State is a very good team and there is no shame in losing to a potential one-seed. However, the concern of Indiana starting games poorly is a huge concern. Their room for error is extremely thin at this point in the season, and the Hoosiers have to shake their early-game woes.
The Hoosiers will be in action against Minnesota on Wednesday with the hope of adding another quality win to their resume.
