The Hoosiers came up short on the road against Ohio State, losing 78-59. Indiana kept it close for a little bit, but was outplayed by Ohio State in nearly every facet of the game. The Hoosiers started slowly once again, a theme that has proven to be a killer for them. A seven minute scoring drought early in the game resulted in a 19-0 Ohio State run. Indiana was able to claw back in the game thanks to nine points in the first half from Jerome Hunter. They began clamping down defensively and had a chance to reduce the lead to just six before the half, but an Al Durham turnover resulted in a 38-28 halftime deficit.

Hoosiers struggle to compete in 21-point loss to Ohio State. (IU Athletics)