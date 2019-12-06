Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

BREAKING #FresnoState head coach Jeff Tedford is expected to step down due to health reasons, per sources. More details to come.. He went 26-14 in three seasons there and FSU was ranked No. 18 in the country last season.…Expect #Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer to be a leading candidate.

Thank you @IndianaFootball for making this day possible! Best Christmas gift I could’ve received this year 🤣🤣🤣 Bucket is back home #IU @BoilerFootball best of luck next year! @KevinPamphile64 @DennisKelly67 pic.twitter.com/Jorj8loxbZ

Helps #iubb . Hoosiers beat the Bulldogs by 13 a few weeks ago https://t.co/d3UhNubWQl

IU football's best season in 25 years may not be good enough for improved bowl -- Indianapolis Star

For years he stayed away, but pieces coming together for Bob Knight's return to Assembly Hall -- Indianapolis Star

Podcast: Talking recruiting with TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman -- Hoosier Sports Report

Former IU Football Player Stats Through Week 13 -- The Daily Hoosier

AC Radio: Keys to Beating Wisconsin and Big Ten Predictions -- Assembly Call