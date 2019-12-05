Visitors expected for significant Indiana December 6 recruiting weekend
Just a couple weeks away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 18, Indiana is welcoming a number of significant 2020 recruits to Bloomington on official visits this weekend.
The following is a running list of visitors TheHoosier.com has confirmed will be in Bloomington this weekend.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Several Indiana commits are expected in town making their official visits, including Christopher Keys, Luke Wiginton, Coleon Smith, Caleb Murphy, Vinny Sciury, Dexter Williams, Cameron Knight, Brady Feeney and Javon Swinton.
The reason for commitments making official visits are varying but is centralized around Indiana's staff hoping to touch base in person with each of them before the Early Signing Period.
Jason Harris
Harris is one of the top targets remaining for a position Indiana's staff and defensive line coach Mark Hagen are hoping to hit a home run in. The closer the Early Signing Period nears, the less likely it seems in-state defensive end Deontae Craig will flip from Iowa, so the hopes for landing a Harris commitment are high. The Indiana official isn't Harris' last, as he will hit UCLA the following weekend and has already visited Texas A&M, Colorado and Arizona.
Harris is expected to announce his commitment t the Under All-America Game on Jan. 2, a practice several national recruits are using as well.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news