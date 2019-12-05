News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 10:06:39 -0600') }} football Edit

AJ Barner emerging as potential tight end addition to Indiana Class of 2020

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Ohio tight end AJ Barner has been approached by Indiana in the lsat month leading up to the Early Signing Period, after he camped with the Hoosiers in June.

He visited Bloomington for the Michigan game, was visited at home by Tom Allen and Nick Sheridan and will be at Indiana this weekend for an official visit, as Power Five interest has him reconsidering his commitment to Ohio University.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

As the final group of 2020 targets emerges for Indiana in the couple of weeks leading up to the Early Signing Period, which begins Dec. 18, Ohio tight end and Ohio University commit AJ Barner has popped up on the Hoosiers’ radar in the last couple of months.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end visited for the Michigan game Nov. 23 and was visited at home in Aurora by Indiana head coach Tom Allen and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan. He will be back in Bloomington for an official visit this weekend too.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}