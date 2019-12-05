AJ Barner emerging as potential tight end addition to Indiana Class of 2020
Ohio tight end AJ Barner has been approached by Indiana in the lsat month leading up to the Early Signing Period, after he camped with the Hoosiers in June.
He visited Bloomington for the Michigan game, was visited at home by Tom Allen and Nick Sheridan and will be at Indiana this weekend for an official visit, as Power Five interest has him reconsidering his commitment to Ohio University.
As the final group of 2020 targets emerges for Indiana in the couple of weeks leading up to the Early Signing Period, which begins Dec. 18, Ohio tight end and Ohio University commit AJ Barner has popped up on the Hoosiers’ radar in the last couple of months.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end visited for the Michigan game Nov. 23 and was visited at home in Aurora by Indiana head coach Tom Allen and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan. He will be back in Bloomington for an official visit this weekend too.
