{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 08:54:08 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 28

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Florida DE Claude Larkins set to visit Indiana in January

B1G Power Ranks: December 27

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana, Tennessee fans help push 2020 Gator Bowl ticket sales past 55,000 -- Florida Times-Union

Big Ten Bowl Tracker: Spartans, Hawkeyes Get League Off To Great Start -- Hoosier Maven

PJP OVER/UNDER GAME – TENNESSEE -- Punt John Punt

Indiana Football vs Tennessee: 3 matchups to watch -- Hoosier State of Mind

