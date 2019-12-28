The Hoosier Daily: December 28
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Florida DE Claude Larkins set to visit Indiana in January
Tweets of the Day
Gator Bowl depth chart notes:— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) December 27, 2019
- Ty Fryfogle is now a listed starter with Donovan Hale out for the bowl
- Reese Taylor is now listed as a starting corner
- Ronnie Walker remains above Sampson James on the depth chart, even after the Purdue game #iufb pic.twitter.com/YJlEQ4cj1q
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 28, 2019
🏀 Cody Zeller @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 8 pts, 8 rebs, 2 stls
🏀 Romeo Langford @yeahyeah22 (#Celtics): 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 blk
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@soliver_wue🇩🇪): 15 pts, 2 rebs, 5 asts
🏀 Evan Fitzner (FOG Næstved🇩🇰): 3 pts, 5 rebs
Headlines
Indiana, Tennessee fans help push 2020 Gator Bowl ticket sales past 55,000 -- Florida Times-Union
Big Ten Bowl Tracker: Spartans, Hawkeyes Get League Off To Great Start -- Hoosier Maven
PJP OVER/UNDER GAME – TENNESSEE -- Punt John Punt
Indiana Football vs Tennessee: 3 matchups to watch -- Hoosier State of Mind
----
