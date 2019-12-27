Three-star Florida defensive end Claude Larkins could be an option for Indiana to fill the defensive end spot in the 2020 class, as the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end will take an official visit to Indiana on Jan. 17.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen made it obvious on the first day of the Early Signing Period that he and the staff are turning the majority of their attention toward landing a defensive end signee for the February signing day.

Four-star Arizona defensive end Jason Harris will announce his decision at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, but, even though Indiana is in good position with him, there are four other schools who aren't in bad positions either.

In case Harris decides to choose another school, Indiana still wants to bring in a quality edge rusher, and that next prospect in line might be Fort Lauderdale defensive end Claude Larkins.