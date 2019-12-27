Find out where IU falls in TheHoosier.com's B1G Basketball Power Rankings for Friday, December 27, 2019.

The third week of TheHoosier.com's B1G Power Rankings continues to be an exercise in splitting hairs.

Week Four (December 27, 2019)

1. OHIO STATE (11-1, 1-1)

Previous: 1 (----) NET: 2 Last week: Won vs. Kentucky, 71-65 The Buckeyes have it rolling at the moment. Coming up: December 29 vs. West Virginia (10-1) in Cleveland



2. MICHIGAN STATE (9-3, 2-0)

Previous: 2 (----) NET: 22 Last week: Won vs. Eastern Michigan, 101-48 While the loss of Joshua Langford will impact the Spartans chances in March, it shouldn't have an impact on MSU's position in the B1G heading down the back stretch. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are still as good of a one-two punch as the conference offers. Coming up: December 29 vs. Western Michigan (7-5)



3. MICHIGAN (9-3, 1-1)

Previous: 3 (---) NET: 19 Last week: Won vs Presbyterian, 86-44 A ho-hum week for the Wolverines, who won't be tested again until the Big Ten season starts back up. Third feels like a good spot for this team at the moment. Coming up: December 29 vs UMass-Lowell (6-7)



4. MARYLAND (10-2, 1-1)

Previous: 4 (----) NET: 20 Last week: Idle The Terps only have two losses but aren't shooting the ball like a top-tier Big Ten team, which leaves Maryland feeling vulnerable to this scribe. Coming up: December 29 vs. Bryant







5. PENN STATE (10-2, 1-1)

Previous: 5 (----) NET: 18 Last week: Won vs vs Central Connecticut, 87-58 The Nittany Lions don't have another test until the Big Ten schedule opens back up on January 4. They'll maintain a top-five spot unless something major happens around it. Coming up: December 29 vs. Cornell (1-9)



6. IOWA (9-3, 1-1)

Previous: 6 (----) NET: 26 Last week: Won vs. Cincinnati, 76-70 The Hawkeyes held serve with a good win over Cincinnati. Coming up: December 29 vs Kennesaw State (1-11)



7. INDIANA (11-1, 1-1)

Previous: 7 (----) NET: 30 Last week: Won vs Notre Dame, 62-60 IU won a game it had to win last weekend. Another one awaits Sunday when a quality Arkansas team visits Assembly Hall. Coming up: December 29 vs Arkansas (10-1)



8. PURDUE (7-5, 1-1)

Previous: 8 (----) NET: 45 Last week: Lost vs Butler, 70-61 The Boilers are sliding a bit. Butler wasn't a bad loss. But Minnesota is pushing hard. If Haarms can't return soon, this team will continue to struggle. Coming up: December 28 vs Central Michigan (7-5)



9. MINNESOTA (6-5, 1-1)

Previous: 11 (+2) NET: 28 Last week: Won vs. Oklahoma State, 86-66 The Gophers have back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Oklahoma State, and suddenly are inside the NET top 30. Minnesota is surging, ip from twelfth just two weeks ago. Coming up: December 28 vs. Florida International (9-3)



10. RUTGERS (9-3, 1-1)

Previous: 10 (----) NET: 39 Last week: Won vs Lafayette, 63-44 The Scarlet Knights did just enough to maintain tenth. Coming up: December 30 vs Caldwell (D-II)



11. ILLINOIS (8-4, 1-1)

Previous: 9 (-2) NET: 48 Last week: Lost vs. Missouri, 63-56 A loss to Missouri last weekend in a neutral space wasn't great, and didn't help their case with everyone winning behind them. Illinois is tough to figure out, as are most in the middle. Coming up: December 29 vs. North Carolina A&T (3-10)



12. WISCONSIN (6-5, 1-1)

Previous: 12 (----)

NET: 44 Last week: Won vs. Milwaukee, 83-64 The Badgers have a chance to make a major statement on the road in Knoxville on Saturday. Coming up: December 28 at Tennessee (8-3), December 31 vs. Rider (7-3)



13. NORTHWESTERN (5-6, 0-2)

Previous: 14 (+1) NET: 145 Last week: Lost vs. DePaul, 83-78 Chris Collins' group put up a respectable fight at DePaul but still lost. Coupled with Nebraska's showing, the Wildcats move up a spot to 13. Coming up: December 29 vs. Hartford (6-7)



14. NEBRASKA (5-7, 1-1)