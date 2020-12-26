TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 26th

The Hoosier Daily: December 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Early Look: Getting to know Ole Miss
Tweets of the Day
The best way to spread Christmas cheer...🎄 pic.twitter.com/ZC6iJCAVCZ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 25, 2020
Lots of #iufb represented here https://t.co/uLBfGmvqKl— doctorgc (@DoctorGC) December 26, 2020
Coach Knight left such a lasting impact on all players! That first conversation is usually something else! #iubb #knightschool #spotify #apple #cbb #hoosiers #tomcoverdale https://t.co/BMTVzw3t2j— A.J. Guyton (@ajguyton) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from #IUBase! pic.twitter.com/WMGvj9ERFH— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) December 25, 2020
Thank You for all your hard work and for all that you have sacrificed for our program! Great things happen when no one cares who gets the credit!! #LEO https://t.co/a332DCaZbS— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) December 25, 2020
Headlines
With depth concerns, IU can't afford for veterans Al Durham, Rob Phinisee to not play well-- Indy Star
Archie Miller on hot seat? IU better off in Outback? And more: Kravitz Mailbag-- The Athletic: Indiana
OPINION: IU men’s basketball can beat anybody, itself very much included-- Indiana Daily Student
Dual Challenges – IU Prepares for Bowl, Works Young Players-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
