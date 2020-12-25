At 4-5, the Ole Miss Rebels may not look like the most dominant of opponents for the Indiana Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl, but Indiana's coaching staff are wise to know the numbers don't always tell the case.

Head coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack are well aware that despite the record, the Rebels feature one of the best offenses in the country.

Allen and Co. are well aware that Ole Miss lost in shoot outs against Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

"A lot of respect for Lane Kiffin and the job that he's done there in the short time that he's been there and the amount of talent he's already gotten in Oxford. A very, very explosive offense. I watched them play a few times this year," said Allen. "The bottom line is this is a very, very athletic football team. Anytime you play a team from the SEC that's what you're going to get."

While Ole Miss enters Tampa and the Outback Bowl with a losing record, Indiana will hit Raymond James Stadium at 6-1 overall and snubbed from a New Year's 6 bowl despite picking up three wins over Top 25 programs this season.

"This is the next opportunity for this program to prove who we are, to stare adversity right in the face and just fight, fight, fight for each other. And, that's what we're gonna do. This football team will be ready when it takes the field at 12:30, Jan. 2. Period. We are playing a really good football team. I've coached in that league. I've coached at that university," said Allen, who served as an assistant coach at Mississippi prior to coming to Indiana.

Here's a look at the Ole Miss Rebels.