Indiana fell in its Big Ten opener, 74-67, at home to Northwestern on Wednesday. Now, the Hoosiers turn their attention to No.18 Illinois on Saturday.

Brad Underwood comes in with a 53-52 record with Illinois and a 6-3 (2-1) record this season.

Kofi Cockburn and Trayce Jackson-Davis were the two best freshmen in the Big Ten last season, with Cockburn winning out at the end, being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The two will square off once again on Saturday.

Illinois' guard-heavy attack will pose a lot of problems for Indiana, who showed a lot of inability to keep the Northwestern guards in front of them on Wednesday.

Here is more of what Indiana head coach Archie Miller said about Illinois, as well as some notes about the Illini.