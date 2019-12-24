The Hoosier Daily: December 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Notebook: DeBoer to coach Gator Bowl, preparing for UT, injury update
Videos
Tweet of the Day
Kalen DeBoer will serve as Indiana’s offensive coordinator in the Gator Bowl, Tom Allen confirmed to the media this morning. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 23, 2019
Hit the game winner? That gets you B1G honors. pic.twitter.com/Toa70ompUm— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 23, 2019
left it all on the floor 🏆 | @juwanmorgan | #GLeagueShowcase— NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 23, 2019
18 PTS | 12 REB | 3 AST@IndianaMBB ↗️ @utahjazz ➡️ @slcstars pic.twitter.com/71PMOv7tqj
Headlines
Hoosiers get time to spend at home, focus on Christmas before Gator Bowl -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
IU's Floridians champing at bit -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
As his rehab continues, Coy Cronk’s decision on his future gains clarity -- The Hoosier Network
2019 POSITION GROUP PROGRESS REPORT: RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS -- Punt John Punt
Men's basketball bracketology -- ESPN
