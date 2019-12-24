Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Videos

Tweet of the Day

Kalen DeBoer will serve as Indiana’s offensive coordinator in the Gator Bowl, Tom Allen confirmed to the media this morning. #iufb — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 23, 2019

Hit the game winner? That gets you B1G honors. pic.twitter.com/Toa70ompUm — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 23, 2019

Headlines