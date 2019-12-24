News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-24 08:10:48 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 24

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Notebook: DeBoer to coach Gator Bowl, preparing for UT, injury update

Video Breakdown: Notre Dame

WATCH: Tom Allen, Peyton Ramsey update bowl preparations

Videos

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

Hoosiers get time to spend at home, focus on Christmas before Gator Bowl -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

IU's Floridians champing at bit -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

As his rehab continues, Coy Cronk’s decision on his future gains clarity -- The Hoosier Network

2019 POSITION GROUP PROGRESS REPORT: RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS -- Punt John Punt

Men's basketball bracketology -- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}