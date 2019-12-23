WATCH: Tom Allen, Peyton Ramsey update bowl preparations
After the second of three practices during the third of three practice bursts in Bloomington before the team disperses for the holidays on Dec. 24, Indiana head coach Tom Allen and quarterback Peyton Ramsey talked to the media about the way the team has progressed through the given bowl practice schedule, as they inch into Tennessee preparations.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Peyton Ramsey
